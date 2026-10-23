Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film fetches Rs 2.50 crore in Week 3, grosses Rs 27 crore in 21 days

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs. 2.50 crore in its third week. The movie registered a 75 per cent drop from the previous week. It took its 21-day theatrical cume to the Rs. 26.75 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

The Anime film is now running in its final phase. It is expected to end its entire run in India soon, possibly around Rs. 29 to 30 crore gross. That will be an encouraging total for the film.

For the record, it emerged as the highest-grossing installment of the Doraemon franchise. The previous best from the franchise was Rs. 5 crore gross. That said, the latest installment is all set to end up doing nearly 6x the previous best.

Week-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 14.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 9.50 crore Week 3 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 26.75 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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