Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film fetches Rs 2.60 crore on Day 2, targets Rs 8 crore weekend

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil maintained a good hold on its second day. The Anime film collected Rs. 2.60 crore on Day 2, registering a 10 per cent drop from the opening day. The running cume of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil reached Rs. 5.50 crore at the Indian box office.

The movie is heading to close its opening weekend around Rs. 8-9 crore or so at the Indian box office. Such a result would put it on course for a considerably stronger theatrical run than its predecessors.

For the unversed, the Doraemon franchise has maintained a consistent audience in India. While these films have traditionally managed to attract their dedicated audience and collect around Rs 5 crore gross, the latest instalment appears to have broken out of that familiar range with its opening weekend performance alone. That said, the latest installment is heading to set a new high for the franchise in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.50 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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