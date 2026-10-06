Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film holds well on 1st Monday, collects Rs 9 crore in 4 days

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its first Monday, registering a 55 per cent drop from the opening day. That's a good hold for the film. The running cume of the anime film reached Rs. 9.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The franchise has carved a separate fan base in India, with all its predecessors performing decently well. However, the latest installment emerged as the biggest grosser of the franchise, surpassing the previous best of Rs. 5 crore.

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil is expected to keep gaining traction at the box office, courtesy of positive word-of-mouth. How it performs further will determine its fate at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.25 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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