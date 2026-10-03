Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film shines with Rs 2.9 crore on Day 1

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil has registered an impressive opening at the Indian box office, collecting an estimated Rs 2.9 crore gross on its first day. For an animated film, this marks a notable start, with the movie now eyeing a strong opening weekend.

Interestingly, the film's opening day coincided with a holiday, which would have contributed to its theatrical footfall. However, a holiday alone cannot account for such a performance, and the film's ability to sustain its momentum over the weekend will be crucial.

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The Doraemon franchise has maintained a consistent audience in India. While these films have traditionally managed to attract their dedicated audience and collect around Rs 5 crore gross, the latest instalment appears to have broken out of that familiar range with its opening-day performance alone.

If the film manages to maintain a healthy trend over Saturday and Sunday, it could finish its opening weekend with an estimated Rs 8–9 crore gross. Such a result would put it on course for a considerably stronger theatrical run than its predecessors.

What makes this opening particularly interesting is that the reason behind the film's apparent breakout remains unclear.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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