Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film wraps 2nd weekend at Rs 6.50 crore, grosses Rs 20 crore mark in 10 days

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its second Sunday, registering a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The Anime film wrapped up its second weekend at Rs. 6.50 crore, bringing its total cume to Rs. 20 crore in 10 days of theatrical run.

The movie is expected to hold well on weekdays too and surpass the Rs. 25 crore mark by the end of its second week. Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil is performing well and is heading for a favourable end at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.25 crore 5 Rs. 1.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 2.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 20.00 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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