Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil India Box Office: Anime film fetches Rs 9.50 crore in Week 2, targets under Rs 30 crore final

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil recorded a fair hold at the box office. The anime feature film collected Rs. 50 lakh on its second Thursday, wrapping its second week at Rs. 9.50 crore gross in India. That's a 35 per cent drop from the opening week.

The running cume of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil now stands at Rs. 23 crore gross at the Indian box office. Seeing its current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 27 to 30 crore gross in India.

The latest installment has already emerged as the highest grosser of the Doraemon franchise in India. The previous best from the franchise was Rs. 5 crore gross. That said, the latest installment is all set to end up doing 6x the previous best.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.25 crore 5 Rs. 1.75 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 2.50 crore 10 Rs. 2.75 crore 11 Rs. 0.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.00 crore 13 Rs. 0.75 crore 14 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.00 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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