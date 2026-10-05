Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil India Box Office Collections: Anime film collects IMPRESSIVE Rs 9 crore in first weekend

Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs. 3.75 crore on Day 3, registering a 45 per cent spike from Day 2. The anime film wrapped up its opening weekend at Rs. 9.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a good opening for an anime film, that too, in a direct clash with Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The Doraemon franchise has maintained a consistent audience in India. However, the latest installment has outperformed all the previous installments. The movie is heading to emerge as a successful venture. A lot will depend on its hold on weekdays. If the film maintains the same momentum in the coming days too, it will bag a Clean Hit verdict.

Day-wise box office collections of Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.90 crore 2 Rs. 2.60 crore 3 Rs. 3.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 9.25 crore gross

About Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil follows Nobita and his friends as they embark on an undersea camping adventure using Doraemon’s futuristic gadgets. Their journey leads them to the hidden Mu Federation and a terrifying discovery: the ancient Atlantis civilization’s rogue AI, Poseidon, has activated a weapon capable of destroying Earth.

The group teams up with Mu’s El and ventures into the Bermuda Triangle to stop Poseidon. Whether they manage to succeed in their mission is explored in the film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections: Historic blockbuster collects RECORD Rs 7.50 crore in 9th Weekend, nets Rs 309 crore in 59 days