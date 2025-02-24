Dragon Day 4 Box Office Trends: Pradeep Ranganathan's romantic comedy continues strong run; set to pass Monday test

The Pradeep Ranganathan-led Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, is trending very well at the box office. The romantic comedy is enjoying a strong run after an impressive opening weekend.

Dragon records solid occupancy on Day 4; set to pass Monday test with good distinction

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon polled a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs 24.95 crore in Tamil Nadu, despite India Vs Pakistan cricket match on Day 3. As per trends, the movie is registering a solid hold on its first Monday today. While its morning occupancy was around 24%, the afternoon occupancy went to 38%.

The movie is expected to see a better hold in the evening and night shows that will constitute a healthy total on its first Monday. If all goes well, the movie will soon bag a Blockbuster verdict at the box office.

Dragon emerges 3rd big success for Tamil cinema in 2025

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has already bagged a Super-Hit verdict by grossing more than Rs 50 crore gross globally in its opening weekend. It is the third big success for Tamil cinema after Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja and Manikandan's Kudumbasthan.

It will be interesting to see if Dragon manages to match the glory of Love Today by hitting over Rs 100 crore gross globally.

It is clashing with Dhanush's directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam starring an ensemble cast of fresh actors. Interestingly, Dragon maintained a big lead by showing far better trends over the weekend.

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

