Dragon Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie witnesses good jump; grosses Rs 5 crore on Maha Shivratri

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayudu Lohar in the lead roles, is winning hearts at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by Ashwath Marimuthu recorded another jump today, thanks to a semi-holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Dragon jumps by 16% on Day 6; adds Rs 5 crore to the tally

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon is continuously showing an upward trend at the box office. The comedy-drama jumped by 16% today and added Rs 5 core to the tally. The total cume of Dragon now stands at Rs 39 crore in Tamil Nadu after 6 days of release. The movie will storm past the Rs 40 crore mark tomorrow and wrap its opening week on a phenomenal note.

After packing a solid punch of Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend, Dragon started showing an even better trend on the weekdays. It is continuously performing better than Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi on the weekdays. To give a perspective, Vidaamuyarchi had collected just Rs 9 crore from the first Monday to Wednesday, Dragon smashed a solid total of around Rs 14 crore in the same time frame.

While the Ajith Kumar starrer was a big-budget project, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie is relatively smaller in terms of scale, star factor, and production cost. Dragon is on the verge of emerging as a Blockbuster in Tamil Nadu, becoming the third big success after Madha Gaja Raja and Kudumbasthan in 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross TN Box Office 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore 3 Rs 10.40 crore 4 Rs 4.70 crore 5 Rs 4.30 crore 6 Rs 5.00 crore (exp.) Total Rs 39 crore

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

