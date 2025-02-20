Dragon Final Advance Bookings Tamil Nadu: Pradeep Ranganathan's movie gears up for a GOOD opening despite big clash

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, is finally hitting the big screens tomorrow. The comedy-drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu is set for a banger opening at the box office—that's what its advance booking is hinting at!

Dragon records solid pre-sales of Rs 2.25 crore for Day 1

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon has registered phenomenal advance booking of Rs 2.25 crore for the opening day. The movie will have a strong opening at the box office despite being released in a major clash scenario.

For the unversed, Dragon is slated to clash with Dhanush’ directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. Looking at the advance bookings of both the releases, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie will have an upper hand on the opening day. The rest will depend on word-of-mouth and their hold over the weekend.

It will be interesting to see which movie ends up collecting more by the end of the clash. Don't be surprised if both titles found love at the box office and emerge as successful ventures.

Dragon marks the comeback of Pradeep Ranganathan to the screens after his previous release, Love Today. It was a Super-Hit venture at the box office. Later, it got remade in Hindi with the title of Loveyapa. The Hindi remake starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor failed to impress the audience.

Dragon In Cinemas

Dragon will hit the big screens tomorrow. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Are you looking forward to Dragon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.