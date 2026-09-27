Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Update: Ajay Devgn starrer off to fantastic start, Sells 35,000 tickets at national chains

Drishyam 3 went on sale yesterday, and the response has been fantastic. The film is coming in with high expectations at the box office, given the strong IP value and its release on a major national holiday. The start to pre-sales has fallen in line with those expectations, and now the wait is to see just how big the opening day can get on Friday.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the film has sold around 35,000 tickets across the two national chains. The advance is currently coming only from multiplexes, with the smaller chains like Miraj, Moviemax, Wave and City Pride also amassing a good advance.

By the end of the day, the national chains figure should rise to around 45,000 tickets. That compares well with Stree 2, which had sold a similar number of tickets at the same stage before release. Drishyam 3 has the added benefit of higher ticket prices, so in terms of gross collections, its advance would be bigger. Stree 2 opened on Independence Day in 2024 and netted Rs. 50 crore on its opening day, which is the benchmark Drishyam 3 will be targeting. Of course, it could go higher, given the higher ticket-price advantage and the fact that there will be no paid previews burning some demand, as was the case with Stree 2.

Drishyam 3 is currently forecasted to collect Rs. 50–60 crore nett at Pinkvilla Predicts, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 55 crore nett. An update will be made on Tuesday. If the advance momentum strengthens further, there is a possibility of an upward revision to the forecast.

Advertisement

The film is also seeing strong advances overseas, where it is likely going to best performance ever for an Ajay Devgn film.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: The Vvaan Early Box Office Trends: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has a robust growth on Sunday