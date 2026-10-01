Drishyam 3 Advance Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer cross 2.40 lakh tickets at national chains, On course to Rs. 50 Cr Day one

The presales for Drishyam 3 are running hot. As of this morning, the film has raked in around Rs. 12 crore nett for its opening day. More than two-thirds of that comes from the two national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, which have sold 200,000 tickets. Sales surged big time yesterday, adding around 70,000 tickets across these chains. The momentum has continued today and, in fact, grown even stronger. National-chain sales have risen to 240,000 at the time of writing and will likely finish above 350,000 by the end of the day.

The advance is strongest in Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, which are also the markets where the franchise has traditionally performed the best, especially Maharashtra. Moviemax, a mini national chain with a strong presence across urban centres in Maharashtra, has sold over 13,000 tickets, already placing it among the top ten all-time and likely to move into the top five by the end of the day.

The overall first-day advance for the film should clear the Rs. 20 crore nett mark, likely landing around Rs. 22-23 crore nett. That would put it in the company of films like Pathaan, Animal and War, all of which opened to over Rs. 50 crore nett on their first day. That is the benchmark Drishyam 3 will be chasing. At Pinkvilla Predicts, the film is forecast to open at Rs. 48-56 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 53 crore nett, and that seems to be holding so far.

Drishyam 3 is also seeing strong advances overseas, where it is poised to become the career-best performer for Ajay Devgn. The first day overseas could get close to USD 2 million, which is what the previous film collected over its entire weekend. The weekend should surpass the USD 5 million mark.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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