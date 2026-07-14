Drishyam 3 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's crime thriller closes theatrical run at Rs 237 crore globally

Mohanlal's crime thriller drama, Drishyam 3, exhausted its entire theatrical run at Rs. 237.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Of this, a huge chunk came from overseas. The Lalletan starrer fetched around USD 11.47 million (Rs. 109.50 crore) from the International markets, with USD 6.51 million coming from the Middle East alone. That's 55 per cent of its total overseas collections.

The Jeethu Joseph directorial collected around Rs.128.10 crore in India alone, with Rs. 90.25 crore coming from Kerala while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 37.90 crore to the tally. It was expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala, but it didn't happen.

Nevertheless, Drishyam 3 turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema both in Kerala and overseas. In its home state, the movie ended its journey at the 4th spot among the highest-grossing films of all time, trailing behind Vaazha 2, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, and Thudarum. It further became the third biggest Malayalam grosser overseas and the fourth of all time at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Drishyam 3 are as follows:

Area Box Office Kerala Rs. 90.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 13.75 crore AP/TG Rs. 10.50 crore Tamil Nadu Rs. 8.00 crore North India Rs. 5.60 crore INDIA Rs. 128.10 crore Middle East USD 6.51 million North America USD 1.97 million UK/Ireland USD 1.42 million Australia USD 720K New Zealand USD 156K Rest of World USD 693K OVERSEAS USD 11.47 million

(Rs. 109.50 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 237.60 crore

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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