Drishyam 3 The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's family thriller kicks off advances with BANG, sells 5000 tickets in no time

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and others, is about to hit the cinemas soon. The family thriller, directed by Abhishek Pathak, opened its advance booking today in the evening, around 6 days before its theatrical release. The movie kicked off its pre-sales on a banger note.

As of 11 PM, the Ajay Devgn starrer sold around 5,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day so far. Tomorrow there should be more awareness of tickets being on sale, which is why the film is expected to see a good surge in its sales.

The film is third and final instalment of a highly regarded franchise. It would have opened big anyway, but with the added advantage of a national holiday release, the opening is expected to be colossal. The early advance aligns with that; it will be interesting to see how high they can go by Thursday night.

Franchises/IPs are running hot at the box office right now, with two HIT films this year being franchise/IP films. Drishyam is one of the biggest film franchises to come in the past decade. The original film was an AVERAGE success but had impressive legs. The sequel, released in 2021, was one of the first BLOCKBUSTERs in the post-COVID era. Drishyam 3 is expected to continue the blockbuster streak and open somewhere around Rs. 50 to 60 crore or so.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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