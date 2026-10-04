Drishyam 3 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer storms to Rs 266 crore globally in 3 days - Emerges BLOCKBUSTER

Drishyam: The Conclusion recorded a banger opening weekend at the box office. The family thriller drama stormed a massive Rs. 266 crore gross in its 3-day global weekend haul. The Ajay Devgn starrer fetched around Rs. 208 crore (Rs. 172 crore nett) from India alone. Additionally, it collected Rs. 58 crore from the overseas territories.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion was already a BLOCKBUSTER on the opening, as the opening was huge and audience reports were on the right side. That meant it was going to have a strong run, and this hold today has seconded that. The question now is how big of a BLOCKBUSTER the film is going to be, which will be known on the weekdays.

The Box Office Collections of Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs 58-60 cr. INDIA Rs 171-173 cr.

The movie recorded the career-biggest opening day and opening weekend for Ajay Devgn. Since there is no big release until Ramayana, it is set for a long run at the box office. What worked in its favor was positive word-of-mouth. With its three installments doing phenomenal business, the movie emerged as one of the biggest franchises of Hindi cinema.

Worldwide Box Office Collections Of Drishyam 3:

Particulars Gross INDIA Rs. 208 cr. Overseas Rs. 58.00 cr. Worldwide Rs 266.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.