Drishyam: The Conclusion 4th Weekend Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 356 crore in 24 days; Aims at Rs 370 crore finish

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran and Ishita Duuta, collected Rs. 3 crore on its 4th Sunday, registering a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie wrapped up its 4th weekend at Rs. 7 crore. That's a 50 per cent drop from the last weekend. The running cume of the Ajay Devgn film reached Rs. 356 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is looking to close this week around Rs. 360 crore, and then it will march towards its lifetime cume, which is expected to be around the Rs. 370 crore mark. Based on current trends, the movie has already emerged as a big blockbuster and the biggest grosser for Ajay Devgn.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the end of the franchise. It is the highest-grossing thriller drama of all time at the Indian box office.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 356.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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