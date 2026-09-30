Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn's thriller drama sells around 1.20 lakh tickets in top national chains, set for BANGER start

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) continued to see promising sales at the box office. The Abhishek Pathak directorial sold around 1.20 lakh tickets in its top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, as of 10:30 PM (September 29). Of these, the movie sold around 95,000 tickets in PVR Inox while 25,000 admissions are recorded in Cinepolis.

The family thriller drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and others, is expected to see a massive surge in its sales in the final stretch. Backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studios, the movie is heading to record one of the biggest pre-sales of this year, probably around 3,50,000 tickets. Furthermore, the national holiday on October 2nd (Gandhi Jayanti) will give it an added benefit.

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) is currently forecasted to collect Rs. 50–60 crore nett at Pinkvilla Predicts, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 55 crore nett. The film is also seeing strong advances overseas, where it is likely to achieve its best performance ever for an Ajay Devgn film.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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