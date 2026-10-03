Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer scores USD 2 million overseas, adds to Rs. 92 Cr worldwide first day

Ajay Devgn has delivered several strong openings in India over the years with franchise films such as Golmaal and Singham. However, those films did not achieve the same level of success in overseas markets. That wasn’t the case this time, as Drishyam: The Conclusion scored big overseas as well.

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The film grossed nearly USD 2 million on its opening day internationally, earning USD 1.925 million (Rs. 18.25 crore) approx. Remarkably, this single day overseas gross is almost equivalent to the entire opening weekend collection of the previous Drishyam film.

Combined with Rs. 74 crore approx from India, the worldwide first day for the film amounted to Rs. 92 crore approx. All these numbers are career best for Ajay Devgn.

The film performed well across all major markets, with the standouts being Australia and North America. In Australia, the film grossed AUD 295,000, while the United States and Canada brought in USD 500,000 and CAD 310,000, respectively. These three could probably have done more as well, but there were capacity constraints, as most of the key locations were running full. The Middle East and the United Kingdom also posted strong numbers.

The film should see growth on Saturday, and in general, the trend over the weekend should be strong. The weekend should clear the USD 6 million mark, with a shot at USD 7 million. From there, USD 10 million lifetime is all but done, with a likely target of USD 15 million.

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The Territorial Breakdown for Drishyam: The Conclusion Overseas Box Office Collections is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 500,000 Canada USD 225,000 Middle East USD 600,000 Australia - New Zealand USD 250,000 United Kingdom USD 170,000 Rest of World USD 175,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,920,000

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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