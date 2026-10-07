Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer does well on Tuesday, Nets Rs. 210 Cr in 5 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 18.25 crore nett approx on Tuesday, taking its total box office collections to Rs. 210 crore nett approx. The Ajay Devgn starrer is on course to finish its first week at around Rs. 235 crore nett.

The drop from Monday was around 5 per cent, which is a strong hold in general. However, lately it has been seen that Tuesdays register a jump irrespective of whether films offer discounted ticket prices. In fact, for a film collecting big, not having discounts can lead to a bigger jump than with discounts, since admissions are already high; the extra admissions may not be enough to offset the price drop. Without discounts, any extra admissions driven by audience habit translate directly into higher collections. Of course, this will not go for long, as the audience will just get conditioned to not expect discounts for a big film in the first week.

There will be a drop in business today. One may think that since there were no discounts, ergo growth on Tuesday, there should not be any excess drop on Wednesday. However, the fact is that without the conditioning or assumption of discounted Tuesday, the film would have probably dropped 10-15 per cent yesterday, instead of just 5 per cent. The advances for the day suggest a drop as well. How much that drop will be today will determine what final number the film is headed for.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India is as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Monday Rs. 19.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.25 cr. Total Rs. 209.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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