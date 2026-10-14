Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer grows on 2nd Tuesday, Nets Rs. 313 Cr in 12 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 7.25 crore nett approx on its 2nd Tuesday. That was a healthy jump of 30 per cent from the previous day, with the film going for discounts yesterday. The twelve-day running total stands at Rs. 313 crore nett approx. The 2nd week is headed for around Rs. 85 crore nett.

Daily business has now fallen to a level that makes reaching Rs. 400 crore nett a challenging, if not entirely impossible task, something that until 2nd Saturday seemed like a done deal. Unless the film bounces back in a big way in the third weekend and starts showing stronger holds over the coming days, it's likely to finish its run at around Rs. 375 crore nett. That is obviously a big number, but not big enough after the sort of first weekend or even the first week this film had, and with a seemingly positive reception and buzz. Why this happened is a bit of a head-scratcher.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 237.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 312.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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