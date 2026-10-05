Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer has a fantastic first weekend of Rs. 172 Cr in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 59 crore nett approx on its third day at the Indian box office, closing its first weekend at Rs. 172 crore nett approx. The first-weekend or first-three-day numbers are the third-highest of all time, behind only Dhurandar: The Revenge (Rs. 283.50 crore nett) and Jawan (Rs. 177.50 crore nett). It also trails Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which netted Rs. 180 crore.

On Sunday, Drishyam registered a healthy 10-15 per cent jump over Saturday. The growth mainly came from the Northern, Central and Eastern circuits along with Gujarat. These places had witnessed higher declines (relatively speaking) on Saturday, coming off the holiday opening day. They rebounded on Sunday, most of them getting close to first-day numbers, with some centres even going over.

Maharashtra, which continues to be the lead performer for the film, also managed to grow despite already being at a huge level of collections. It actually went ahead of first-day collections on Sunday. The state has traditionally performed strongly for the franchise. In fact, whenever Ajay Devgn plays a Maratha character, the state posts outstanding numbers, whether it is Singham or Tanhaji or Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a BLOCKBUSTER film; what remains to be seen is how big of a BLOCKBUSTER it is going to be, and that will depend largely on where it lands today and the subsequent weekdays.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Total Rs. 172.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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