Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer has a good 2nd weekend, nears Rs. 500 Cr worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 22 crore nett approx on its 2nd Sunday at the Indian box office, which is 15 per cent down from the previous day. The 2nd weekend for the film added up to Rs. 61.50 crore nett approx and that takes its total box office collection just shy of the Rs. 300 crore nett mark, at Rs. 299 crore nett approx.

While this drop is a bit out of the ordinary, there are two possible explanations: A) the film is outperforming in big metro centres, where Saturday is often the best day of the week and Sunday sees a drop, and B) the start of Navratri. The Navratri factor was most visible in states like Gujarat, which generally see a big surge on Sunday, but yesterday it had the worst drop as Navratri is a big festival period in the state, with cinema going taking a hit. However, even with the above two factors, it could have perhaps been a bit better. Friday and Saturday had made reaching Rs. 400 crore look like a cruise, but this drop may complicate things, and it may end up being a close call.

The film has additionally grossed USD 11.25 million / Rs. 108 crore approx overseas, with USD 2.50 million coming from the 2nd weekend. That gives it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 470 crore approx. A USD 15 million lifetime overseas and Rs. 600 crore plus worldwide remains possible.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.50 cr. Monday Rs. 19.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 14.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Total Rs. 299.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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