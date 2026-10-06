Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer holds well on Monday, Nets Rs. 192 Cr in four days in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 19-19.50 crore nett approx on its first Monday. That marks a 67 per cent drop from Sunday, which is pretty much a standard drop. The four-day cumulative box office collections stand at Rs. 192 crore nett approx. The film will cross the Rs. 200 crore nett mark today and the first week should reach around Rs. 240 crore nett.

Oftentimes, films that do record or near-record opening business have stronger than normal hold on Monday, but that isn’t the case here. One likely reason is that since it is outperforming in the bigger urban centres, it will play better on weekends than weekdays. Next week is an open week, so it should hold steady on Friday and probably jump big on Saturday. It is also that while the collections are near record level, that is more a function of higher ticket prices than admissions, which are quite a bit short of the record level.

Maharashtra continues to be the lead performer for the film, also having a better drop than the national average. The state has traditionally performed strongly for the franchise. In fact, whenever Ajay Devgn plays a Maratha character, the state posts outstanding numbers, whether it is Singham or Tanhaji or Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a BLOCKBUSTER. After this Monday, the film is probably going to close somewhere between Rs. 400-450 crore nett. Reaching Rs. 500 crore nett seems difficult unless the film puts up some surprisingly strong holds in the coming days and weeks. It does have an open run till Diwali with no major competition throughout the month-long period.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Monday Rs. 19.50 cr. Total Rs. 191.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Doraemon Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Collections: Anime film holds well on 1st Monday, collects Rs 9 crore in 4 days