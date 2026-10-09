Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer nets Rs. 236 Cr in India in first week, Worldwide rises to Rs. 370 Cr

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 12 crore nett approx on Thursday, taking its first-week total to Rs. 236 crore nett approx. With this, the film has already surpassed the lifetime nett collection of its predecessor, which finished its theatrical run at Rs. 234 crore nett in 2022.

Additionally, the film has grossed USD 8.80 million / Rs. 85 crore internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 370 crore approx. That makes it the career biggest grosser for Ajay Devgn, surpassing Rs. 358 crore of Tanhaji. Soon, the film will cross the Rs. 400 crore gross mark, a first for Devgn, and eventually will hit Rs. 500 crore and Rs. 600 crore benchmarks as well.

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Back in India, the film had a strong opening weekend, but its weekday collections were relatively subdued. The likely reason was that, being a film that was outperforming in the bigger centres, it would play better on weekends than weekdays. That theory does seem to be holding, as the advances today are considerably better. The film should see growth today on its 2nd Friday, and then a further surge shall come tomorrow. If all goes well, the film could surpass the Rs. 300 crore nett mark by Sunday EOD and from there, crossing Rs. 400 crore nett would be pretty straightforward.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Monday Rs. 19.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 14.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 236.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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