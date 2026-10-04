Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer rakes in Rs. 52 Cr on its 2nd day in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 52 crore nett approx on its second day at the Indian box office. This marks a 15 per cent drop from its first day, an outstanding hold for a day boosted by a major holiday. The two-day cumulative box office collections for the Ajay Devgn starrer stand at Rs. 113 crore nett approx. The film is expected to grow today and close its first weekend around Rs. 170 crore nett.

Additionally, the film grossed USD 2.35 million / Rs. 22.50 crore approx internationally, for a total of USD 4.10 million / Rs. 39 crore in two days, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 175 crore approx.

On Saturday, the film held best in Maharashtra, which was only down about 5 per cent from the opening day. That is a mindblowing drop from a big national holiday and bodes very well for the long run of the film in the state. The Hindi circuits in North and Central India saw relatively higher drops, but even here the holds were strong. Delhi-NCR saw a 20 per cent drop from Friday, while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh slipped by 25-30 per cent. In these places, the degree of holiday boost was higher than in Maharashtra, where the Drishyam franchise enjoys an inherently stronger following.

The film was already a BLOCKBUSTER on the opening, as the opening was huge and audience reports were on the right side. That meant it was going to have a strong run, and this hold today has seconded that. The question now is how big of a BLOCKBUSTER the film is going to be, which will be known on the weekdays.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Total Rs. 113.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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