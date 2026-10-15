Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer rises to Rs. 318 Cr in 13 days in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 4.75 crore nett approx on its 2nd Wednesday. The drop from Monday was under 15 per cent, which is a good hold. The week-on-week drop has also gotten better relative to Monday, from 73 per cent to 68 per cent. While this is still quite steep, it is moving toward stability. The thirteen-day running total stands at Rs. 318 crore nett approx.

The film will close its 2nd week at just under Rs. 85 crore nett. The way the 2nd week started, it seemed like it was going for a Rs. 100 crore nett week. However, a softer-than-expected Sunday, followed by another noticeable drop on Monday, knocked it off that trajectory. The Ajay Devgn starrer is now headed for a lifetime business over/under Rs. 375 crore nett.

Interestingly, Bollywood does not have a film in the Rs. 400–500 crore nett range. As many as eight films have crossed the Rs. 500 crore nett mark, yet none have finished between Rs. 400 crore and Rs. 500 crore. The way Drishyam: The Conclusion started, it seemed like there was finally going to be a film in the 400s, but it will also fall short.

As to why this film, with a strong opening, seemingly positive reception and an open run, is getting less than remarkable legs. The one possible reason is that, being a franchise film with a continuing story, there is a ceiling on its audience. The footfalls for the third part will be in a similar range to Drishyam 2, around 1.50 crore. The film had a big holiday and hiked ticket prices in the first week, which gave it a big opening, but that also made it front-loaded, especially in grosses, as the ticket prices came down on weekdays of the 2nd week, giving the impression of a big fall while footfalls are relatively stable.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 237.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 317.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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