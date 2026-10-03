Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer smashes a Rs. 60 Cr plus first day, BLOCKBUSTER on opening

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected an estimated Rs. 61-62 crore nett on its opening day at the Indian box office. The film has delivered Ajay Devgn's biggest opening day ever, comfortably surpassing the Rs. 40.50 crore nett debut of Singham Again (2024). Overall, it is the third-highest opening day of all time for a Bollywood film, behind only Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs. 75 crore nett / Rs. 115 crore nett including previews) and Jawan (Rs. 64.50 crore nett).

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The film performed best in the top metro centres, with Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune posting huge numbers. In Delhi-NCR, the film actually surpassed the opening day business of Dhurandhar: The Revenge sans previews. The overall Delhi-UP circuit should be a record as well, depending on where the actuals land. The focus was on Mumbai getting close to record but it ended up with Delhi-UP getting there. The Mumbai circuit overall will end up short of the record, with a bigger shortfall coming from the Gujarat side. Mumbai and Pune belt are also lower but here its down to lower ticket prices than admissions. Again, all these comparisons are for the true opening day of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, excluding previews. Including previews, that film is in a different stratosphere.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a thriller, a genre that hasn't traditionally produced massive openings at the box office. However, what makes Drishyam special is its strong family appeal, which significantly broadens its audience. It is a well-established brand, and that franchise power is on full display here. The national holiday was an added advantage, which took a probable Rs. 40 crore nett opening on a normal day to over Rs. 60 crore nett.

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The film is set for a huge opening weekend, with Saturday looking good for Rs. 50 crore nett plus. There should be further growth on Sunday, meaning it will collect at least Rs. 165 crore nett over its first three days, though a finish in the Rs. 170-175 crore nett range appears more likely. As such, the film is a BLOCKBUSTER on opening, becoming the third this year after Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. It is the weekday business that will determine just how high the film can ultimately go. For now, Rs. 400 crore nett plus looks like a done deal.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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