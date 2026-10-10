Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer surpass Rs. 250 Cr with a very good 2nd Friday in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion kicked off its 2nd week collecting Rs. 14 crore nett approx at the Indian box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer surpassed the Rs. 250 crore nett mark on its eighth day of release, with a running total of Rs. 250.50 crore nett approx.

The film saw a healthy 15 per cent growth from the previous day, a welcome surge after a bit of decline on weekdays. The drop was thought to be because the film is outperforming in bigger centres, so it plays stronger on weekends than weekdays. Since there were no major new releases yesterday, that also helped in the collections growing.

There should be a further surge in business today as the big metro centres like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru tend to grow big on Saturdays. The film should add over Rs. 50 crore nett in the next two days, which would take it over the Rs. 300 crore nett mark, from where reaching the Rs. 400 crore nett mark should be pretty straightforward. The film has the benefit of a practically open run till Diwali. There are a couple of releases slated during the period, but neither should put up a big competition.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Monday Rs. 19.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 14.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. Total Rs. 250.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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