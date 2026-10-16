Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer wraps Week 2 at Rs 84 crore, nets Rs 321 crore in 14 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 4 crore on its second Thursday, registering a 15 per cent drop from the previous day. It would have been better if the drop were around 10 per cent. The Ajay Devgn starrer wrapped up its second week at Rs. 84 crore, dropping by 65 per cent from the opening week.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie took its two-week theatrical cume to Rs. 321.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. It needs to hold well in the third weekend in order to close its entire run on a solid note. The movie has already emerged as a blockbuster venture.

The way Drishyam: The Conclusion started, it seemed like there was finally going to be a film in the 400s, but it will also fall short. In fact, the movie might not reach the Rs. 375 crore mark in its full run if it keeps on dropping at such a rate.

As to why this film, with a strong opening, seemingly positive reception and an open run, is getting less than remarkable legs. The one possible reason is that, being a franchise film with a continuing story, there is a ceiling on its audience. The footfalls for the third part will be in a similar range to Drishyam 2, around 1.50 crore. The Ajay Devgn film had a big holiday and hiked ticket prices in the first week, which gave it a big opening, but that also made it front-loaded, especially in grosses, as the ticket prices came down on weekdays of the 2nd week, giving the impression of a big fall while footfalls are relatively stable.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 237.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 321.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.