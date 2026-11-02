Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's blockbuster film adds Rs 4 crore in 5th weekend, targets under Rs 370 crore closing

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) collected Rs. 1.60 crore on its 5th Sunday, wrapping up its 5th weekend at Rs. 3.95 crore. That takes its entire running cume to Rs. 366.45 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Its 5th week is expected to end around Rs. 5.50 to 6 crore, which will also mark the end of its box office journey at Rs 368 crore in India, as Ramayana is coming this weekend to grab almost all the screens. While it is a strong number, and after the start it had a seemingly positive reception, it could have been higher, at least over Rs. 400 crore.

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Call it a superstition, but the films are just not crossing Rs. 400 crore nett; they either do that and go over Rs. 500 crore nett as well or just stay under the Rs. 400 cr mark. This seemed like it would be one, but no, it wasn't.

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) is still a blockbuster but borderline. The footfalls of 1.5 crore are certainly not at that level, but thanks to high ATP in the first week, it has reached nett collections equivalent to 1.75-1.8 crore footfalls.

The Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 240.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 28.50 cr. Week 4 Rs. 10.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.50 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 1.60 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 366.45 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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