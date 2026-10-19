Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film adds Rs 14 crore in 3rd Weekend, nets Rs 335 crore in 17 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta, has collected around Rs. 14 crore nett in its third weekend at the Indian box office. The thriller drama witnessed a healthy rise over the weekend, collecting Rs. 5 crore on Saturday and Rs. 6 crore on Sunday.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film took its running total to Rs. 335 crore nett in 17 days. The film's overall trend suggests that its theatrical run is gradually approaching the finishing line, with the lifetime collection expected to settle around the Rs. 350 crore mark.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has already emerged as a big blockbuster. However, considering its strong opening week, the film initially appeared capable of crossing the Rs. 400 crore nett mark. That target now looks out of reach, as the collections have slowed down in the second and third weeks.

The film also benefited from holiday-driven initial demand and higher ticket prices during its opening week. As ticket prices came down during the second week, the drop in collections appeared steeper, even though audience footfalls were relatively more stable.

Nevertheless, the film has maintained a strong overall run and remains a major box office success for Ajay Devgn. With its third-weekend collections providing another boost, Drishyam: The Conclusion is now expected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs. 350 crore nett, depending on how it holds during the remaining weekdays.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 335 cr.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set years after the events that forever changed their lives; Vijay Salgaonkar and his family continue to live under the weight of a closely guarded secret. Although they have rebuilt their lives in Goa, the past resurfaces when unexpected developments threaten to unravel everything they have fought to protect.

As mounting pressure tests the family's resilience, Vijay faces his greatest challenge yet. The film serves as the concluding chapter of the trilogy, exploring the extent to which Vijay would go to safeguard his family.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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