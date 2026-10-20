Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film adds Rs 3.25 crore on 3rd Monday, totals around Rs 338 crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its theatrical run on Monday, collecting around Rs. 3.25 crore nett on the 3rd Monday. Starring Ajay Devgn , Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, and Prakash Raj, the thriller drama has now collected about Rs. 338.25 crore nett in 18 days.

After a good third weekend, the film witnessed the expected weekday slowdown but managed to maintain a reasonable hold. It collected Rs. 5 crore on Saturday and Rs. 6 crore on Sunday before bringing in Rs. 3.25 crore on its third Monday.

The film's total now stands at Rs. 338.25 crore nett, keeping it firmly on course for a finish around the Rs. 350 crore mark. While the Rs. 400 crore milestone that appeared possible during its strong opening week is now out of reach, the film has already established itself as a major box office success.

The initial momentum was boosted by holiday demand and higher ticket prices, while collections settled as ticket prices came down in the second week.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 338.25 cr.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set years after the events that forever changed their lives; Vijay Salgaonkar and his family continue to live under the weight of a closely guarded secret. Although they have rebuilt their lives in Goa, the past resurfaces when unexpected developments threaten to unravel everything they have fought to protect.

As mounting pressure tests the family's resilience, Vijay faces his greatest challenge yet. The film serves as the concluding chapter of the trilogy, exploring the extent to which Vijay would go to safeguard his family.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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