Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film collects GOOD Rs 28 crore in Week 3, nets Rs 349 crore in 21 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 2 crore on its third Thursday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie closed its third week at Rs. 28 crore nett, bringing its 21-day theatrical cume to Rs. 349 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie dropped by around 65 per cent from the previous week. However, it showed some stability after witnessing a steep drop in the first few days of the third week. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction for a couple of weeks, until the release of Ramayana. Based on current trends, the thriller drama is heading for a finish around Rs. 365 crore nett or so.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion emerged as a big success. It is also Ajay Devgn's biggest grosser at the box office.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 349 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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