Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 1.25 crore on 4th Tuesday, nears Rs 360 crore mark
Drishyam: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is heading to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 370 crore or so in India.
Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 4th Tuesday. That's a 25 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its entire cume to Rs. 358.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is heading to close its 4th week at Rs. 11 to 12 crore nett, which will be a 60 per cent drop from the last week. The Ajay Devgn's thriller drama will cross the Rs. 360 crore nett mark by the end of this week and then will march towards its lifetime target.
Based on current trends, the movie is heading towards its finish around the Rs. 365 to 370 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. The movie has already emerged as a big success and the highest-grosser for Ajay Devgn.
The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:
|
Day
|
Nett
|
Week 1
|
Rs. 237.50 cr.
|
Week 2
|
Rs. 83.50 cr.
|
|
|
3rd Friday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
3rd Saturday
|
Rs. 5.00 cr.
|
3rd Sunday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|
3rd Monday
|
Rs. 3.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|
Rs. 2.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|
Rs. 2.00 cr.
|
4th Friday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|
4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|4th Sunday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
4th Monday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|
Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.)
|Total
|
Rs. 358.25 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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