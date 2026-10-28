Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 1.25 crore on 4th Tuesday, nears Rs 360 crore mark

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 4th Tuesday. That's a 25 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its entire cume to Rs. 358.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is heading to close its 4th week at Rs. 11 to 12 crore nett, which will be a 60 per cent drop from the last week. The Ajay Devgn's thriller drama will cross the Rs. 360 crore nett mark by the end of this week and then will march towards its lifetime target.

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Based on current trends, the movie is heading towards its finish around the Rs. 365 to 370 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. The movie has already emerged as a big success and the highest-grosser for Ajay Devgn.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 358.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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