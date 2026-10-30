Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 11 crore in Week 4, targets Rs 365 crore finish

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, collected Rs. 75 lakh on its 4th Thursday, closing its 4th week at Rs. 10.80 crore nett in India. That's a 65 per cent drop from the previous week.

The movie is running in its last phase. It took its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 359.80 crore nett at the Indian box office in 28 days of run. The thriller drama, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 365 crore or so, with the arrival of Ramayana this Diwali.

Seeing how the film performed in the first week, it seemed like the movie would be heading over Rs. 400 crore plus in its full run; however, it lost steam in the second week. Nevertheless, the film emerged as a big blockbuster and the biggest grosser for Ajay Devgn.

The Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 359.80 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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