Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 14 crore on Day 6, nets Rs 225 crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 14.50 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The thriller drama, directed by Abhishek Pathak, took its 6-day theatrical run to Rs. 224.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to close its first week around Rs. 238 to 240 crore nett. The movie is on track to hit the Rs. 400 crore nett mark in its full run, depending on how it performs in the second week.

What now needs to be seen is where it lands on Friday because that will set the base for the second week, which will determine how much higher it can go from Rs 400 crore nett. There is no new release of value next week, so Friday could even go for some growth over Thursday.

The day-wise box office collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Monday Rs. 19.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 14.50 cr. Total Rs. 224.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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