Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film records BIG DROP on 3rd Friday, collects Rs 325 crore in 15 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its third Friday, registering a 30 per cent drop from the previous day. The drop from last Friday is a sharp 80 per cent. That's a big dip to say the least. The running cume of Drishyam: The Conclusion reached Rs. 324.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer had a rough drop on Thursday as well, but hope was that it may bounce back on Friday; unfortunately, that hasn't happened. The trend has just gone woefully wrong since last Sunday. At this rate, reaching Rs. 350 crore could become a task, and the BLOCKBUSTER verdict might need to be demoted. Let's hope it doesn't come to that.

As to why this film, with a strong opening, seemingly positive reception and an open run, is getting less than remarkable legs. The one possible reason is that, being a franchise film with a continuing story, there is a ceiling on its audience. The footfalls for the third part will be in a similar range to Drishyam 2, around 1.50 crore. The Ajay Devgn film had a big holiday and hiked ticket prices in the first week, which gave it a big opening, but that also made it front-loaded, especially in grosses, as the ticket prices came down on weekdays of the 2nd week, giving the impression of a big fall while footfalls are relatively stable.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 237.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 324.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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