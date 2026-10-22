Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller collects Rs 2.50 crore on 3rd Wednesday, approaches Rs 350 crore mark

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta, added Rs. 2.50 crore on the post-Dussehra day. It registered a significant drop of 60 per cent from the previous day, taking the third week's cume to Rs. 25.75 crore in six days. The movie is heading to close its third week at Rs. 28 crore or so, which will be a big drop from the last week.

The running cume of Drishyam: The Conclusion now stands at Rs. 346.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to see some traction in the next two weeks and then close its entire run somewhere around Rs. 360-370 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer earlier seemed to be heading for a full run around Rs. 400 crore or so; however, its drop from the second week pulled it behind. Nevertheless, the thriller drama emerged as the biggest grosser for Ajay Devgn, beating his previous best, Singham Again.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 346.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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