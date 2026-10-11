Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller collects Rs 25 crore on 2nd Saturday, on track to Rs 300 crore club

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, witnessed superb growth on its second Saturday. The movie collected Rs. 25.50 crore on its second Saturday, registering an 80 per cent spike from the previous day.

The running cume of Drishyam: The Conclusion now stands at Rs. 277 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close its second weekend around Rs. 65 crore, which will take its entire run to the Rs. 300 crore club.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller drama has the benefit of a practically open run till Diwali. There are a couple of releases slated during the period, but neither should put up a big competition. The Ajay Devgn starrer is heading to close its entire theatrical run to Rs. 400 crore nett in India.

The day-wise box office collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 61.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 59.00 cr. Monday Rs. 19.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 18.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 14.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 13.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 277.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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