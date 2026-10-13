Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer sees a drop on 2nd Monday, Nets Rs. 305 Cr in 11 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 5.75 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday at the Indian box office. This brings its total box office collections to Rs. 305.75 crore nett approx.

The week-on-week drop is rather rough at 70 per cent. Compared to Friday, the film has fallen nearly 60 per cent, which is also on the higher side. Normally, a 50 per cent drop is considered acceptable, while films with strong word of mouth usually hold much better, often in the 30–40 per cent drop range. Unfortunately, Drishyam is on the wrong side of 50 per cent, even though the reception for the film has been on the right side.

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There are a couple of factors leading to this drop, the foremost being the reduction in ticket prices. The film had very high prices in the first week, which remained the same in the second weekend, and now on weekdays, they have returned to somewhat normal levels. This has caused a drop in grosses, while footfalls are relatively stable. Other than that, the film is supposed to be weekend-heavy, so there’s an expected weekday slowdown as well. There is also the Navratri factor in play, particularly in Gujarat.

This Monday drop has made reaching Rs. 400 crore nett a challenging task now, which just until two days ago seemed like it was a done deal. Unless the film starts showing stronger holds over the next few days, it's now likely to finish its run at around Rs. 375 crore nett. That is obviously a big number, but not big enough after the sort of first weekend or even the first week this film had, and with a seemingly positive reception and buzz. Why this happened is a bit of a head-scratcher.

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The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 237.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 305.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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