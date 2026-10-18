Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller collects Rs 5 crore on 3rd Saturday, targets Rs 350 crore final

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta, collected Rs 5 crore on its third Saturday. The movie registered a 65 per cent spike from the previous day. The thriller drama is heading to close its third weekend at Rs. 13 to 15 crore.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 329 crore nett at the Indian box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has already emerged as a big blockbuster; however, seeing its opening week's performance, the movie seemed to be hitting over the Rs. 400 crore mark, which is now a gone case. Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 350 crore mark, depending on how it holds further on weekdays.

As to why this film, with a strong opening, seemingly positive reception and an open run, is getting less than remarkable legs. The one possible reason is that, being a franchise film with a continuing story, there is a ceiling on its audience. The footfalls for the third part will be in a similar range to Drishyam 2, around 1.50 crore. The Ajay Devgn film had a big holiday and hiked ticket prices in the first week, which gave it a big opening, but that also made it front-loaded, especially in grosses, as the ticket prices came down on weekdays of the 2nd week, giving the impression of a big fall while footfalls are relatively stable.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 329 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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