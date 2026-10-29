Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller collects Rs 80 lakh on 4th Wednesday, nears theatrical end
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is heading to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 370 crore nett in India.
Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and others, collected Rs. 80 lakh on its 4th Wednesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from Monday. The movie took its running cume to Rs. 359 crore nett. It will close this week at Rs. 360 crore nett and then will march towards its lifetime target.
Based on current trends, the movie is running in its final stage. It is heading to close its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 365 to 370 crore nett at the Indian box office. The way it started its box office journey, it seemed that the movie would end up doing over Rs. 400 crore nett or so. But its drop in the second week pulled it back.
Nevertheless, Drishyam: The Conclusion turned out to be a big success at the box office. It is also the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn now.
The Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:
|
Day
|
Nett
|
Week 1
|
Rs. 237.50 cr.
|
Week 2
|
Rs. 83.50 cr.
|
|
|
3rd Friday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
3rd Saturday
|
Rs. 5.00 cr.
|
3rd Sunday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|
3rd Monday
|
Rs. 3.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|
Rs. 2.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|
Rs. 2.00 cr.
|
4th Friday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|
4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|4th Sunday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
4th Monday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|
Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|
Rs. 0.80 cr. (est.)
|Total
|
Rs. 359.05 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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