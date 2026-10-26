Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller drama collects Rs 1 crore on 4th Monday, targets Rs 370 crore final

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, collected Rs. 1 crore on the 4th Monday. The movie registered a 20 per cent drop from the previous Friday. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller drama took in Rs. 8 crore in its 4th week, bringing its total cume to Rs. 357 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by Panorama Studios, the movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire box office journey at Rs. 365 crore to Rs. 370 crore nett domestically. That will be a superb total for the film; however, its opening-week performance suggested a Rs. 400 crore-plus end in India.

Nevertheless, Drishyam: The Conclusion emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn, both in India and worldwide.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 357.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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