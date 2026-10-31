Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller enters Week 5 with Rs 1 crore, nears theatrical end
Ajay Devgn's thriller drama, Drishyam: The Conclusion, is expected to collect around Rs. 3 to 5 crore in its 5th weekend and close its entire run around Rs. 370 crore or so.
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, entered Week 5 with a fair hold. The movie collected Rs. 1 crore on its 5th Friday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the last Friday. This took its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 360.80 crore nett at the Indian box office.
Co-starring Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and others, the movie is running in its final legs. The thriller drama is heading to make a sum of Rs. 3 to 5 crore in its 5th weekend, which will take its running cume to the Rs. 365 crore mark. Based on current trends, the movie will close its entire run under the Rs. 370 crore mark or so.
Drishyam: The Conclusion emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office and the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn.
The Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:
|
Day
|
Nett
|
Week 1
|
Rs. 237.50 cr.
|
Week 2
|
Rs. 83.50 cr.
|
|
|
3rd Friday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
3rd Saturday
|
Rs. 5.00 cr.
|
3rd Sunday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|
3rd Monday
|
Rs. 3.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|
Rs. 2.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|
Rs. 2.00 cr.
|
4th Friday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|
4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|4th Sunday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
4th Monday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|
Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|
Rs. 0.80 cr.
|4th Thursday
|
Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.)
|5th Friday
|
Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.)
|Total
|
Rs. 360.80 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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