Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller nets Rs 1.50 crore on 5th Saturday, targets Rs 370 crore finish

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its 5th Saturday, registering a 75 per cent spike from the previous day. The thriller drama, directed by Abhishek Pathak, took its running cume to Rs. 365 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Co-starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Prakash Raj, the movie is running in its final legs now. Drishyam: The Conclusion is heading to close its theatrical run around Rs. 370 crore nett at the Indian box office. That will be a promising end for the film; however, a lot more was expected.

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Backed by Panorama Studios, the thriller drama emerged as a big blockbuster and the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career. The film also marks the end of the Drishyam franchise.

The Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 240.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 28.25 cr. Week 4 Rs. 10.75 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.85 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 364.60 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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