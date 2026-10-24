Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller nets Rs. 1.25 Cr on 4th Friday, crosses Rs 350 crore mark in 22 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 4th Friday, registering a big drop of 60 per cent from the previous Friday. The Ajay Devgn starrer took its entire cume to Rs. 350.25 crore in its 22 days of theatrical run. Such a significant drop has basically killed its chances to reach the Rs. 375 crore nett in its full run.

Based on current trends, the thriller is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 365 crore nett at the Indian box office. The way it performed in the first week, it seemed the film will score over Rs. 400 crore or so, domestically. However, its drop in the second week pulled it back.

Nevertheless, Drishyam: The Conclusion emerged as a big success for the makers. It is also the biggest grosser for Ajay Devgn. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction in cinemas until Ramayana releases.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 350.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer crosses 50,000 pre-sales at National chains, 12 days ahead release