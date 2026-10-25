Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller registers good growth on 4th Saturday, nets Rs 353 crore in 23 days

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its 4th Saturday, registering a 120 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 4th weekend's cume to Rs. 4 crore in two days. It is heading to close this weekend around Rs. 6-7 crore nett.

The running cume of Drishyam: The Conclusion reached Rs. 353 crore nett at the Indian box office in its 23 days of theatrical run. Based on current trends, the movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 365 crore nett at the Indian box office.

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The way it performed in the first week, it seemed the film will score over Rs. 400 crore or so, domestically. However, its drop in the second week pulled it back. The movie has already emerged as a big success and the career highest grossing venture for Ajay Devgn.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 237.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 83.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 353 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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