Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller registers good growth on 4th Saturday, nets Rs 353 crore in 23 days
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is heading to close its entire run soon, possibly around Rs. 365 crore or so. Details below.
Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs. 2.75 crore on its 4th Saturday, registering a 120 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 4th weekend's cume to Rs. 4 crore in two days. It is heading to close this weekend around Rs. 6-7 crore nett.
The running cume of Drishyam: The Conclusion reached Rs. 353 crore nett at the Indian box office in its 23 days of theatrical run. Based on current trends, the movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 365 crore nett at the Indian box office.
The way it performed in the first week, it seemed the film will score over Rs. 400 crore or so, domestically. However, its drop in the second week pulled it back. The movie has already emerged as a big success and the career highest grossing venture for Ajay Devgn.
The Day-wise Box Office Collections for Drishyam: The Conclusion in India are as follows:
|
Day
|
Nett
|
Week 1
|
Rs. 237.50 cr.
|
Week 2
|
Rs. 83.50 cr.
|
|
|
3rd Friday
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|
3rd Saturday
|
Rs. 5.00 cr.
|
3rd Sunday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|
3rd Monday
|
Rs. 3.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|
Rs. 6.00 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|
Rs. 2.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|
Rs. 2.00 cr.
|
4th Friday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|
4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.75 cr. (est.)
|
Total
|
Rs. 353 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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