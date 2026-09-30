Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller sells 1.85 lakh tickets in National Chains for Day 1, two days to go

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and others, continued to witness impressive sales at the box office. The thriller drama, directed by Abhishek Pathak, sold around 1.85 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of these, around 1.47 lakh tickets were sold in PVR Inox while 37,000 admissions were recorded in Cinepolis. The movie is expected to smash over 1.95 to 2 lakh tickets by morning.

Backed by Panorama Studios, the thriller drama is expected to close its pre-sales by selling around 3.50 lakh tickets in the top national chains. That will one of the biggest advances of this year, suggesting a BUMPER opening at the box office. The national holiday on October 2nd (Gandhi Jayanti) will give it an added benefit.

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) is currently forecasted to collect Rs. 50–60 crore nett at Pinkvilla Predicts, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 55 crore nett. The film is also seeing strong advances overseas, where it is likely to achieve its best performance ever for an Ajay Devgn film.

If the film manages to gain positive reception, it would emerge as a Massive Blockbuster at the box office.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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