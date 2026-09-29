Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's thriller sells 76,000 tickets in National Chains for Day 1, three days to go

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3), starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and others, is gearing up for a big-screen release very soon. The family thriller, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is witnessing superb pre-sales at the ticket window.

As of 11 PM (Monday, September 28), Drishyam 3 sold around 76,000 tickets at the top two national chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of these, around 60,000 admissions were recorded for PVR INOX alone, while Cinepolis sold nearly 16,000 tickets so far.

The Ajay Devgn film is expected to see a massive surge in its sales in the final stretch. It is looking to smash one of the biggest advances of this year in the national chains. Furthermore, the national holiday on October 2nd will give it an added benefit.

Drishyam 3 is currently forecasted to collect Rs. 50–60 crore nett at Pinkvilla Predicts, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 55 crore nett. An update will be made on Tuesday. If the advance momentum strengthens further, there is a possibility of an upward revision to the forecast. The film is also seeing strong advances overseas, where it is likely to achieve its best performance ever for an Ajay Devgn film.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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