Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Early Trends: Ajay Devgn starrer on course to a massive Rs. 60 Cr first day in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion has scored an excellent first day at the Indian box office. Through the evening shows, the thriller threequel looks set to collect around Rs. 60 crore nett on Friday. Of course, that depends on how the night shows perform, but even if it falls short, it will be by a hair-thin margin. Having said that, it is more likely to finish above Rs. 60 crore than below it.

That would make it the third-highest opening day for a Hindi film, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs. 75 crore nett / Rs. 115 crore nett including previews) and Jawan (Rs. 64.50 crore nett). How close it ultimately gets to Jawan will be known tomorrow morning.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has performed well across the board, with metro centres such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru emerging as outperformers. Maharashtra leads among the states, where the franchise has traditionally performed the best. The first-day number in the state will be about 5 per cent short of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, compared with a 20 per cent shortfall nationwide. That is largely down to lower ticket prices; in terms of admissions, it will likely be ahead. Whenever Ajay Devgn plays a Maratha character, Vijay Salgaonkar in this franchise, Maharashtra has performed superbly.

The Hindi circuits have also scored very well. Punjab state is relatively on the lower side, but even then, the East Punjab circuit will be seeing a big first day thanks to NCR putting up a huge number.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is a thriller film, which is a genre that hasn’t traditionally done big at the box office. However, what makes Drishyam special is that it has a strong family emotional value, which widens its appeal. It is a well-established brand, and that IP power is on full display. Today being a national holiday is an added advantage, and that is what made this massive opening possible.

The film has also opened strongly overseas, with Australia seeing a big opening day of AUD 295K. This could have easily gone over AUD 400K, but the film fell short of capacity. In the West, North America should deliver a massive first day of close to USD 1 million. The overall international opening day should be around USD 2 million, give or take. An opening of this scale has never been seen for an Ajay Devgn film internationally, once again underlining the IP power.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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